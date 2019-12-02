4th “Ball Drop” planned for Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There’s less than a month left in 2019.

So plans are underway to hold the 4th annual Fort Wayne New Year’s Eve Ball Drop at Parkview Field on New Year’s Eve.

The event’s Facebook Page says it’ll be free, with an “all ages” section and a VIP party for those 21-and-older. The event will also function as a canned food drive through the Associated Churches of Fort Wayne.

The party starts at 8pm on 12/31/19 and will be held directly in front of the Parkview Field entrance on West Brackenridge Street.

Click here for more details.