49 more Hoosiers die from COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health says 49 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, pushing the state’s death toll to 436.

Cases are also up in Wednesday’s numbers, with 440 new positive cases. That is up from 313 reported cases Tuesday and 331 on Monday. There are now 8,955 positive cases total, with 48,396 people tested. View the full dashboard here.

The Allen County Department of Health says another person has died from COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 18. Also 25 more tested positive for the coronavirus, pushing cases to 196.

As a reminder, Allen County’s numbers and the state’s numbers may not match up due to a delay in private lab testing.