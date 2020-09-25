45 Fort Wayne Firefighters quarantining at home after 2 test positive for Coronavirus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two Fort Wayne Firefighters tested positive for the coronavirus which will result in 45 quarantining at home for the next two weeks.

Our Partners in News at ABC-21 report that fire officials learned of the positive tests Thursday, however, they say that service will not be impacted and that the four minute response times will continue.

Firefighters often rotate shifts and assignments during working hours.

Fire Department Officials said one of the firefighters who was exposed went to four different fire stations during one shift.

Five of the 18 fire stations have two trucks available, but if there is not enough manpower at a specific station, sometimes only one truck will be in service for an emergency call.

Firefighters who were not exposed have been offered overtime to fill the open positions, but until an entire station has to be closed, the overtime will not be mandatory.

Officials said they will also suspend specialty team training, in-person classroom training and tours of fire stations.