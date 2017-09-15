43rd Johnny Appleseed Festival runs this Saturday and Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne tradition returns this weekend.

It’s the 43rd annual Johnny Appleseed Festival, featuring music, food, crafts and activities all centered around the 1800s.

The festival is held in Johnny Appleseed Park right behind the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, and has grown from just 20 vendors in 1974 to over 200 booths, featuring vendors from across the US.

The festival, which runs both Saturday and Sunday, has free admission and attracted 170,000 people last year. This year’s attendees include CBS Sunday Morning Correspondent Mo Rocca, who’s filming a segment for the nationally-watched program this weekend.