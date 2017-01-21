43rd Annual Fort Wayne “March for Life” today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Abortion opponents will be holding an annual protest today in Fort Wayne.

The 43rd annual Fort Wayne March for Life, sponsored by Allen County Right to Life, will begin with a rally at the University of St. Francis Performing Arts Center on West Berry Street at noon. Afterward, more than 1,000 people will march through the downtown area to protest the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion across the country.

Scheduled speakers include author Peter Heck, Indiana US Congressman Jim Banks, and Dr. Andrew Mullally of Credo Family Medicine.