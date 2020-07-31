40% of FWCS students opting for remote learning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A large number of Fort Wayne Community Schools students will be learning at home this upcoming school year.

After schools were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many area school districts decided to offer families a choice when they re-opened: either in-person or remote learning.

An FWCS spokeswoman tells the Journal Gazette that about 40% of the district’s students will be learning under the remote option, with about half of them being elementary students.

The first day of classes is August 13th, and those who opted for in-person learning will be required to wear face masks and adhere to social distancing recommendations.