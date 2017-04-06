4 and 5-year-old boys ingest hallucinogens

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two boys, a four-year-old and a five-year-old, both consumed hallucinogenic drugs after thinking the drugs were candy.

Officers were called to a home, located at 5800 Bunt Drive, to help with what was being reported as a “possible drug overdose” involving a five-year-old. The boy was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

A short time later, officers were informed of a second possible drug overdose, this time involving a 4-year-old boy. The child’s parent had already taken him to the emergency room.

Investigators later learned that the two incidents were related. Apparently the two boys live at a residence in the 2800 block of Millbrook Drive. The parent noticed the four-year-old acting strangely, drove to the residence on Bunt Drive to drop off the five-year-old, while she took the four-year-old to the hospital.

It’s believed the children discovered the drugs in a pocket of a 17-year-old that was visiting their home. Thinking that the items were candy the children ate the drugs.

Both kids have fully recovered, but this is still an active and ongoing investigation.