3Rivers completes West End Bank acquisition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A local credit union has finalized its acquisition of a Richmond-based bank.

3Rivers Federal Credit Union announced Monday it has finalized the purchase of certain assets and liabilities of West End Bank.

The bank’s customers are now 3Rivers FCU members and can continue doing business at their same locations in Richmond, Liberty, and Hagerstown. Members also have full access to the credit union’s products and services.

3Rivers acquired four branches and 24,000 customers in the deal, growing its total number of branches to twenty and assets to around $1.6-billion.

“We’re excited to announce that we have completed the transaction with West End Bank. It’s been a long journey since we first announced last August. We look forward to officially being a part of the Wayne and Union County communities and welcoming their customers and employees into our 3Rivers family,” said Don Cates, 3Rivers President and CEO. “We’re grateful and proud of the ongoing efforts and collaboration of both of our teams during this process, especially with the unanticipated challenges that COVID presented in the midst of the transaction. We’re confident that this transition is in the best interest of our new members, team members, and community. We now have the ability to expand access to our financial tools, resources, and branches throughout Indiana, all with a continued and deepened commitment of investing in the community and keeping it local.”