3rd District U.S. Representative Jim Banks wins re-election

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Jim Banks has been declared the winner for Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District.

In a release, Banks made the following statement,

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to spend three terms representing northeast Indiana in the House and I am grateful to the people of Indiana for the opportunity to serve for another term.

After the first two years of the Biden presidency and a Speaker-Pelosi controlled House, Hoosiers face runaway inflation, skyrocketing energy costs, a broken border, increasing crime, and a worsening opioid epidemic. There’s a lot of work to be done and I am more determined than ever to fight back against the craziness in Washington.

I plan to play a leading role in charting the House Republican agenda next Congress so that I am in the best possible position to champion northeast Indiana’s values and interests and bring much needed relief to those who are struggling.”

Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer also issued a statement

“Congratulations to Congressman Jim Banks on his reelection and decisive victory tonight.

“Jim is a champion for Hoosiers in the Third Congressional District and a conservative fighter who will continue to hold the Biden administration accountable for its extreme liberal agenda.”