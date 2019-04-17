3BG joins Landing project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A development project in downtown Fort Wayne has added a new tenant.

The Landing will add 3BG Supply Co. as a tenant at 122 Columbia Street, according to the Journal Gazette. The local bearing and industrial product company will use 5,000 square feet of a new building’s upper floors.

That building will also host Utopian Coffee on the first floor, as well as another restaurant and a brewery.

The paper says The Landing’s developer, The Model Group, plans to make several more tenant commitments in the near future.