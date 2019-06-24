39th Annual GreekFest set to start this Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – GreekFest will take place Thursday, June 27 through Sunday June 28 this year at Headwaters Park.

This year GreekFest will feature live music daily starting at noon and continuing throughout the evenings. The event will also have five Greek dancing demonstrations which will take place at 12:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Thursday through Sunday, also at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Omega Dancers will also perform at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday.

The Olympic 5K Walk/Run will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. For more information on the 5K, click here.

There will be a wide variety of Greek-made foods to choose from. Some of the food items that will be featured are baklava, gyros, spanakopita, flaming Greek cheese, chicken and pork kabobs, leg of lamb, octopus, spicy feta dip and more. Greek beer will also be served at the Taverna.

All kids under 12 will receive a free hot dog when accompanied by an adult. Also children can go and enjoy the Kids Corner.

All proceeds from GreekFest go to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. For more information on GreekFest, click here.