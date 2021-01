FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): 33 year old Marr Brown was found guilty of attempted murder and criminal recklessness in the December 2018 shooting of 48 year old James Walker.

The Journal-Gazette reports that Brown told the jury he shot Walker because he thought Walker was going to kill him. Walker was shot three times and badly wounded inside of the Kroger on North Clinton near the Coliseum.

Brown was sentenced to 35 years in prison and ordered to pay more than 38-thousand dollars in restitution.