$32 Million In Bonds Approved For Riverfront Development By City Council

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne City Council has approved over $32 millon in bonds for Riverfront Development. According to The Journal Gazette, the city can sell $32 million in bonds to finance the second phase of downtown riverfront development after receiving Fort Wayne City Council’s support. The $32 million in revenue bonds will cover the costs of construction for the second phase of riverfront development, along with the acquisition of the Pepsi facility across the St Marys River from Promenade Park. The second phase will focus on developing the land along the north side of the St. Marys River from Ewing Street to Clinton Street. The phase also includes developing the land on the river’s south side to connect Promenade Park and Headwaters Park.