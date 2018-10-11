311 Call Center now open Saturdays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The 311 Call Center will now be open on Saturdays beginning October 13.

As part of an effort to make City government as responsive as possible, the 311 Call Center will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. These additional hours were implemented to help provide residents with more opportunities to get in touch with the City.

The Call Center can be reached by calling 311 within the City limits, or (260) 427-8311.

Current plans call for the Saturday hours to run through December 15. The Call Center will be closed November 22-24 for Thanksgiving.

For another way to get in touch with the City, residents can visit cityoffortwayne.org and click on the “311” icon to download the 311 mobile app.