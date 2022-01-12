260 Day becomes 260 Weekend for 2022

By
Brian Davis
-

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): This year, 260 day, which is a day set aside to showcase everything about living, working and playing in the 260 area code, will be celebrated over the first weekend in February.

The grassroots initiative is designed to encourage restaurants, retailers and other small businesses as well as professional service providers and non-profits across Northeast Indiana to create a special day filled with special deals, discounts and fun activities.

You can find out more details by clicking here. 

