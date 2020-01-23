21-year-old shot on Fox Avenue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man is in critical condition at an area hospital after being shot last night.

The Fort Wayne Police Department tells WOWO News that 911 was called at 11:09pm Wednesday by a man who said his 21-year-old friend had been shot, and he was driving the victim to the hospital. Shortly after, officers were also called to the 2800 block of Fox Avenue – a few blocks north of South Wayne Elementary School – after someone heard shots being fired about 10 or 15 minutes earlier.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting. Police believe he may have been inside a vehicle at the time he was shot.

If you know anything about this shooting, call FWPD at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.