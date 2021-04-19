20th Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday

STATEWIDE (WOWO): The Indiana State Police is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for the 20th nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

Collection sites will be for expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs for both liquid and pill medications. Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be accepted. Needles will not be accepted for disposal.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 24. You can drop off medications at any Indiana State Police Post except the Toll Road Post. In Fort Wayne, the post is located at 5811 Ellison Road.

The usual methods many Americans have for disposing of unused medicines, such as flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash, pose potential safety and health hazards. Also, a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends.