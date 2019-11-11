20th annual Coats for Kids campaign begins Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A long-running charitable effort in Fort Wayne is preparing for its 20th year.

The 20th annual Coats for Kids campaign will kick off Tuesday at MLK Montessori School on South Anthony Blvd. in Fort Wayne.

Ani Etter, Executive Director of the Volunteer Center in Fort Wayne, tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 every donation makes a difference.

“I always like to think our agency does a lot of good, our volunteers do a lot of work. but we cannot solve the world’s problems. But we can provide a warm coat for a child in need.”

You can donate a new or gently-used winter coat at several spots around town, or make a financial donation at VolunteerFortWayne.org.

Donations will be accepted through December 1st.