2023 Toronto Recap

This week’s episode: A recap of Christian Lundgaard’s first IndyCar win in the Honda Indy Toronto at Exhibition Place, the midseason turnaround of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team, Alex Palou’s incredible drive to second place and Toronto’s rise (again) as a top IndyCar event. Plus, a preview of this weekend’s Hy-Vee doubleheader at Iowa Speedway.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
Follow New Track Record for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.