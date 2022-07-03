2023 Silly Season Update and Mid Ohio Preview

This week’s episode: A look at silly season updates involving Scott Dixon, Rinus Veekay, Chip Ganassi Racing, Arrow McLaren SP, and A.J. Foyt Racing along with expansion in Indy Lights. Plus, INDYCAR is open to promoting more races in the future and a preview of Sunday’s Honda Indy 200.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Follow New Track Record for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.