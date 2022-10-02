2023 Schedule Released and Jimmie Johnson Steps Away

By
Caleb Hatch
-

This week’s episode: The 2023 IndyCar schedule is released, a look at potential events that could be added in the future including Milwaukee, Denver, Richmond, and a race in the western U.S., Jimmie Johnson steps away from running IndyCar full-time for 2023 but could do the Indy 500 and more IndyCar events, Benjamin Pedersen is confirmed full-time at A.J. Foyt Racing, and our IndyCar Fantasy Challenge winner Donavon Martin Jr. joins the show.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

