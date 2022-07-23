2022 Toronto Recap

This week’s episode: A recap of Scott Dixon’s Honda Indy Toronto win at Exhibition Place, the latest on Alex Palou’s contract drama and Felix Rosenqvist’s IndyCar future, another update on a third engine manufacturer plus a preview of this weekend’s doubleheader at Iowa Speedway.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

