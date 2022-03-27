2022 Texas Recap

This week’s episode: A recap of Josef Newgarden’s last lap pass for the win in the XPEL 375, speculation on if Texas Motor Speedway will be back on the schedule for next season, and IndyCar will test the 2024 engine for the first time on the IMS Road Course in the F1 direction.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

