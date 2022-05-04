2022 Primary Election Wrap-Up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The 2022 Primary Election has come to an end and now the preparation begins for the general election this November. For Indiana U.S. Senator Todd Young, the road to November comes easy as the Incumbent Senator ran unopposed. Meanwhile, several hotly contested primary races were decided on Tuesday Night, particularly in the Democratic race for Indiana House District 3 where Gary Snyder defeated Aaron Calkins and Phillip Beachy. Snyder will challenge Incumbent Republican Jim Banks for the seat overall this fall who ran unopposed on the Republican ticket.

Meanwhile, for Indiana House District 81 Incumbant Republican Martin Carbaugh defeated David Mervar, and District 85 Incumbent Republican Dave Heine won over Chris Pence and Stan Jones. In the race for Allen County Sheriff it was Troy Hershberger getting the Republican nod over Mitch McKinney as Hershberger will square off against Democrat Fort Wayne Police Captain Kevin Hunter this November.

Across Indiana, the race in Indiana House District 1 saw Frank Mrvan defeat Richard Fantin on the Democrat side, while Jennifer-Ruth Green won by a wide margin over six different challengers.

In the Republican race for State Senator in District 14 it was Tyler Johnson getting the win over Ron Turpin and Denny Worman. Senate District 14 covers parts of Allen and DeKalb Counties and was served previously by Dennis Kruse (R) of Auburn who retired.

Incumbent Therese Brown was victorious over Lisa Bobay-Somers in the Republican race for Allen County Commissioner in District 2, while Republican John Hale defeated Allison Olinger for Allen County Council in District 1, and Thomas Harris defeated Lindsey Hammond and Brad Brown for Allen County Council in District 2. Don Wyss won the Republican nod for Allen County Council in District 4 over Incumbent Chris Spurr and Cameron Kelley.

Possibly the biggest surprise to many on Tuesday came as a Lorissa Sweet of Wabash defeated longtime Huntington Representative Dan Leonard who was seeking his 11th term within Indiana House District 50. District 50 covers parts of Huntington, Wabash, Wells, and Miami counties. Tammari Ingalls will face Sweet in November.