2022 Portland Recap

This week’s episode: A recap of Scott McLaughlin’s Grand Prix of Portland win, a look at the championship battle with five drivers still eligible and three truly in the hunt to win the title at Laguna Seca, Juncos Hollinger Racing will expand with a second full-time entry next year, HMD will expand to 8 cars in Indy Lights, more silly season news in IndyCar and Indy Lights, a preview of the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca and more on Colton Herta and the superlicense saga with the FIA.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
