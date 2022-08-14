2022 Nashville Recap

This week’s episode: A recap of Scott Dixon’s win in the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, thoughts on the track vs. the drivers, the championship chase and changes in the event from year one to year two.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

