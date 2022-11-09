2022 Midterm Election Results

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Results from the 2022 Midterm Election races. Look for updates throughout the day.
INDIANA
U.S. Senate (89% of precincts reporting)
Todd Young (R) 1,044,819 – 59% ** Declared winner **
Tom McDermott (D) 666,648 – 38%
James Sceniak (L) 61,188 – 3%
U.S. House of Representatives – 3rd District (84% of precincts reporting)
Jim Banks (R) 128, 919 – 66% ** Declared winner **
Gary Snyder (D) 58,082 – 30%
Nathan Gotsch (I) 9,152 – 5%
U.S. House of Representatives – 2nd District (99% of precincts reporting)
Rudy Yakym (R) 125,222 – 65% ** Declared winner **
Paul Steury (D) 62,726 – 32%
William Henry (L) 5,782 – 3%
U.S. House of Representatives – 1st District (80% of precincts reporting)
Jennifer-Ruth Green (R) 47%
Frank Mrvan (D) 52%
Indiana Senate – District 14 (72% of precincts reporting)
Tyler Johnson (R) 11,820 – 61% ** Declared winner **
Zach Heimach (D) 7,564 – 39%
Indiana House – District 22 (98% of precincts reporting)
Craig Snow (R) 14,732 – 79% ** Declared winner **
Dee Moore (D) 3,045 – 16%
Josh Vergiels (L) 783 – 4%
Indiana House – District 33 (80% of precincts reporting)
John Prescott (R) 10,496 – 71% ** Declared winner **
John Bartlett (D) 4,322 – 29%
Indiana House – District 50 (98% of precincts reporting)
Lorissa Sweet (R) 16,416 – 78% ** Declared winner **
Tammari Ingalls (D) 4,737 – 22%
Indiana House – District 51 (100% of precincts reporting)
Dennis Zent (R) 10,753 – 76% ** Declared winner **
Michael Travis (D) 3,469 – 24%
Indiana House – District 82 (74% of precincts reporting)
Kyle Miller (D) 5,170 – 59%
Davyd Jones (R) 3,619 0 41%
Auditor of State (89% of precincts reporting)
Tera K. Klutz (R) 969,734 – 60% ** Declared winner **
Zenai Brooks (D) 594,376 – 37%
John Andrew Schick (L) 55, 952 – 3%
Secretary of State (89% of precincts reporting)
Diego Morales (R) 901,529 – 54%
Destiny Wells (D) 670,625 – 40%
Jeff Maurer (L) 92,740 – 6%
Treasurer of State (89% of precincts reporting)
Daniel Elliott (R) 988,517 – 61% ** Declared winner **
Jessica McClellan (D) 639,333 – 39%
ALLEN COUNTY
Allen County Commissioner, District 3 (98% of precincts reporting)
Richard Beck (R) 56,311 – 62%
Jorge Fernandez (D) 35,100 – 38%
Allen County Sheriff (98% of precincts reporting)
Troy R. Hershberger (R) 55,758 – 60% ** Declared winner **
Kevin Hunter (D) 36,814 – 40%
Allen County Council – District 1 (98% of precincts reporting)
Josh Hale (R) 8,349 – 52%
Paulette Nellems (D) 7,769 – 48%
Allen County Council – District 2 (98% of precincts reporting)
Thomas Harris (R) 16,433 – 67%
Curtis Nash (D) 8,244 – 33%
Allen County Council – District 4 (98% of precincts reporting)
Don Wyss (R) 14,997 – 57%
Nancy Brickley (D) 11,131 – 43%
SCHOOL BOARDS
EACS Board – District 1R (98% of precincts reporting)
George Niklow 27%
Timothy Hines 73%
EACS District 3E (98% of precincts reporting)
Darnell Hicks 40%
Lee Wilson Jr. 18%
Pamela Dukes 43%
FWCS Board – District 1 (98% of precincts reporting)
Jeannette Jaquish 29%
Julia Hollingsworth 71%
NACS Board – District 3 (98% of precincts reporting)
Benjamin MacDonald 47%
Kristi Schlatter 53%
NACS Board At Large – District 4 (98% of precincts reporting)
Christine Gilsinger 16%
Darren Vogt 22%
Elizabeth Hathaway 24%
Eric Ellingson 19%
Jessica Hopkins 15%
Rick Norton 4%
SACS Board – At Large (98% of precincts reporting)
Amanda Tokos 22%
Dawn Fritts 5%
Doug Copley 23%
Kim Moppert 27%
Stephanie Veit 23%
OHIO
U.S. Senate (100% of precincts reporting)
J.D. Vance (R) 2,147,898 – 53% ** Declared winner **
Tim Ryan (D) 1,883,223 – 47%
Governor (100% of precincts reporting)
Mike DeWine (R) 2,528,018 – 62% ** Declared winner **
Nan Whaley (D) 1,497,966 – 37%
GEORGIA
U.S. Senate (86% of precincts reporting)
Herschel Walker (R) 49.22%
Raphael Warnock (D) 48.76%
MICHIGAN
Governor (42% of precincts reporting)
Tudor Dixon (R) 47%
Gretchen Whitmer (D) 51% ** Declared winner **
NEVADA
U.S. Senate (0% of precincts reporting)
Adam Laxalt (R)
Catherine Cortez Masto (D)
NEW HAMPSHIRE
U.S. Senate (57% of precincts reporting)
Don Bolduc (R) 42%
Maggie Hassan (D) 55% ** Declared winner **
OREGON
U.S. Senate (52% of precincts reporting)
Jo Rae Perkins (R) 41%
Ron Wyden (D) 55% ** Declared winner **
PENNSYLVANIA
U.S. Senate (77% of precincts reporting)
Mehmet Oz (R) 48.10%
John Fetterman (D) 49.51%