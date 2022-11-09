2022 Midterm Election Results

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Results from the 2022 Midterm Election races. Look for updates throughout the day.

INDIANA

U.S. Senate (89% of precincts reporting)

Todd Young (R) 1,044,819 – 59% ** Declared winner **

Tom McDermott (D) 666,648 – 38%

James Sceniak (L) 61,188 – 3%

U.S. House of Representatives – 3rd District (84% of precincts reporting)

Jim Banks (R) 128, 919 – 66% ** Declared winner **

Gary Snyder (D) 58,082 – 30%

Nathan Gotsch (I) 9,152 – 5%

U.S. House of Representatives – 2nd District (99% of precincts reporting)

Rudy Yakym (R) 125,222 – 65% ** Declared winner **

Paul Steury (D) 62,726 – 32%

William Henry (L) 5,782 – 3%

U.S. House of Representatives – 1st District (80% of precincts reporting)

Jennifer-Ruth Green (R) 47%

Frank Mrvan (D) 52%

Indiana Senate – District 14 (72% of precincts reporting)

Tyler Johnson (R) 11,820 – 61% ** Declared winner **

Zach Heimach (D) 7,564 – 39%

Indiana House – District 22 (98% of precincts reporting)

Craig Snow (R) 14,732 – 79% ** Declared winner **

Dee Moore (D) 3,045 – 16%

Josh Vergiels (L) 783 – 4%

Indiana House – District 33 (80% of precincts reporting)

John Prescott (R) 10,496 – 71% ** Declared winner **

John Bartlett (D) 4,322 – 29%

Indiana House – District 50 (98% of precincts reporting)

Lorissa Sweet (R) 16,416 – 78% ** Declared winner **

Tammari Ingalls (D) 4,737 – 22%

Indiana House – District 51 (100% of precincts reporting)

Dennis Zent (R) 10,753 – 76% ** Declared winner **

Michael Travis (D) 3,469 – 24%

Indiana House – District 82 (74% of precincts reporting)

Kyle Miller (D) 5,170 – 59%

Davyd Jones (R) 3,619 0 41%

Auditor of State (89% of precincts reporting)

Tera K. Klutz (R) 969,734 – 60% ** Declared winner **

Zenai Brooks (D) 594,376 – 37%

John Andrew Schick (L) 55, 952 – 3%

Secretary of State (89% of precincts reporting)

Diego Morales (R) 901,529 – 54%

Destiny Wells (D) 670,625 – 40%

Jeff Maurer (L) 92,740 – 6%

Treasurer of State (89% of precincts reporting)

Daniel Elliott (R) 988,517 – 61% ** Declared winner **

Jessica McClellan (D) 639,333 – 39%

ALLEN COUNTY

Allen County Commissioner, District 3 (98% of precincts reporting)

Richard Beck (R) 56,311 – 62%

Jorge Fernandez (D) 35,100 – 38%

Allen County Sheriff (98% of precincts reporting)

Troy R. Hershberger (R) 55,758 – 60% ** Declared winner **

Kevin Hunter (D) 36,814 – 40%

Allen County Council – District 1 (98% of precincts reporting)

Josh Hale (R) 8,349 – 52%

Paulette Nellems (D) 7,769 – 48%

Allen County Council – District 2 (98% of precincts reporting)

Thomas Harris (R) 16,433 – 67%

Curtis Nash (D) 8,244 – 33%

Allen County Council – District 4 (98% of precincts reporting)

Don Wyss (R) 14,997 – 57%

Nancy Brickley (D) 11,131 – 43%

SCHOOL BOARDS

EACS Board – District 1R (98% of precincts reporting)

George Niklow 27%

Timothy Hines 73%

EACS District 3E (98% of precincts reporting)

Darnell Hicks 40%

Lee Wilson Jr. 18%

Pamela Dukes 43%

FWCS Board – District 1 (98% of precincts reporting)

Jeannette Jaquish 29%

Julia Hollingsworth 71%

NACS Board – District 3 (98% of precincts reporting)

Benjamin MacDonald 47%

Kristi Schlatter 53%

NACS Board At Large – District 4 (98% of precincts reporting)

Christine Gilsinger 16%

Darren Vogt 22%

Elizabeth Hathaway 24%

Eric Ellingson 19%

Jessica Hopkins 15%

Rick Norton 4%

SACS Board – At Large (98% of precincts reporting)

Amanda Tokos 22%

Dawn Fritts 5%

Doug Copley 23%

Kim Moppert 27%

Stephanie Veit 23%

OHIO

U.S. Senate (100% of precincts reporting)

J.D. Vance (R) 2,147,898 – 53% ** Declared winner **

Tim Ryan (D) 1,883,223 – 47%

Governor (100% of precincts reporting)

Mike DeWine (R) 2,528,018 – 62% ** Declared winner **

Nan Whaley (D) 1,497,966 – 37%

GEORGIA

U.S. Senate (86% of precincts reporting)

Herschel Walker (R) 49.22%

Raphael Warnock (D) 48.76%

MICHIGAN

Governor (42% of precincts reporting)

Tudor Dixon (R) 47%

Gretchen Whitmer (D) 51% ** Declared winner **

NEVADA

U.S. Senate (0% of precincts reporting)

Adam Laxalt (R)

Catherine Cortez Masto (D)

NEW HAMPSHIRE

U.S. Senate (57% of precincts reporting)

Don Bolduc (R) 42%

Maggie Hassan (D) 55% ** Declared winner **

OREGON

U.S. Senate (52% of precincts reporting)

Jo Rae Perkins (R) 41%

Ron Wyden (D) 55% ** Declared winner **

PENNSYLVANIA

U.S. Senate (77% of precincts reporting)

Mehmet Oz (R) 48.10%

John Fetterman (D) 49.51%