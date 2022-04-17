2022 Long Beach Recap

This week’s episode: A recap of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach won by Josef Newgarden, another update on the 33rd and a possible 34th entry for this year’s Indy 500 and Roger Penske speaks on adding ovals to the schedule.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.