2022 IndyCar Season Preview

This week’s episode: Our 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES preview with picks for rookie of the year, Indy 500 winner, series champion, first first-time winner, and more. Plus, Roger Penske goes on the record about Toyota as the potential third engine manufacturer and Michael Andretti has plans to enter F1 in 2024 with Andretti Global.

