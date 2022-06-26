2022 IndyCar Midseason Grades

This week’s episode: Felix Rosenqvist is staying with McLaren for next year but could be with either Arrow McLaren SP or the McLaren Formula E team, we give our midseason letter grades for every full-time IndyCar team, and Firestone will be the Indy Lights tire supplier starting in 2023.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

