2022 Indy GP Recap

New episode: A recap of Colton Herta’s win in the GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Plus, our preview and (sure to be wrong) predictions for Fast Friday and Indy 500 qualifying.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
Follow New Track Record for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.