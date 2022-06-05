2022 Indy 500 Recap

This week’s episode: A recap of Marcus Ericsson’s win in the 106th Indianapolis 500, Kyle Kirkwood is confirmed at Andretti in the no. 27 car next year, an announcement is expected this weekend for Alexander Rossi to Arrow McLaren SP for next year, Santino Ferrucci is a super sub again, IndyCar is looking at a race in Argentina and a preview of this weekend’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

