2022 general election mail-in absentee application deadline is today

INDIANAPOLIS (Release) – Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is reminding Hoosiers that today, Thursday, October 27, is the final day for a circuit court clerk to receive an absentee ballot application from an applicant requesting delivery of an absentee ballot by mail.

The application to request a mail-in ballot must be received no later than 11:59 p.m., 12 days before the election. Applications may be submitted to the circuit court clerk in person or by mail, fax, email, or online through the Indiana Voter Portal at IndianaVoters.com.

According to state statute, the Secretary of State shall request Indiana news media to include a copy of the Voter’s Bill of Rights as part of election coverage. Access the Indiana Voter’s Bill of Rights here: https://www.in.gov/sos/elections/voter-information/voters-rights/indiana-voters-bill-of-rights/