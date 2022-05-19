2022 Charly Butcher Scholarship recipient announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Mary Jones was named the 2022 Charley Butcher Scholarship Student of Integrity and will receive a $2,000 scholarship.

Jones will graduate from Adams Central High School and will be a freshman at the University of Saint Francis and plans to study communications. She is also a state delegate for the Indiana FFA, role model for Drugs Free Adams County and chapter officer for the Business Professionals of America.

The Charley Butcher Scholarship is awarded as part of the BBB of Northern Indiana’s Students of Integrity. It is named after the legendary WOWO broadcaster who died in 2018. It is awarded to a student in either communications or education, as Charly was a supporter of both fields.

Sarah Butcher, Charly’s widow, was at the presentation and is pictured with Jones above.