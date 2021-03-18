2021 Vera Bradley Outlet Sale canceled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A big Fort Wayne shopping event has been canceled for the second year in a row.

The annual Vera Bradley Outlet Sale, which was scheduled for April 14th through 18th, has been canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Tickets already bought for the event will be refunded within 30 days, and the 2022 sale date has already been set for May 4th through 8th.

The 2019 Outlet Sale brought in tens of thousands of shoppers, as well as pumped millions of dollars into the local economy.