2021 Texas Recap

This week’s episode: A recap of the Texas doubleheader won by Scott Dixon and Pato O’Ward. Plus, thoughts on the problems of racing at Texas and a look at the future of ovals in IndyCar as a whole.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.