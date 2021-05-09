2021 Texas Recap

By
Caleb Hatch
-

This week’s episode: A recap of the Texas doubleheader won by Scott Dixon and Pato O’Ward. Plus, thoughts on the problems of racing at Texas and a look at the future of ovals in IndyCar as a whole.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

