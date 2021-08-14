2021 Nashville Recap

This week’s episode: A recap of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix won by Marcus Ericsson, our thoughts on the race from an in-person and TV-watching perspective, McLaren becomes the majority owner of Arrow McLaren SP, another track is looking to return in 2022 and more silly season rumors.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

