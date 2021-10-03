2021 Long Beach Recap

This week’s episode: A recap of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach won by Colton Herta that also saw Alex Palou win the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series title. Plus, Romain Grosjean, Simon Pagenaud, Callum Ilott and Rinus VeeKay all have rides confirmed for 2022, Detroit could move to city streets in 2023, the Toyota to IndyCar rumor picks up steam and our Fantasy IndyCar Challenge winner joins the podcast.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.