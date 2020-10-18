2021 IndyCar Silly Season Ramps Up

By
Caleb Hatch
-

This week’s episode: the 2021 IndyCar silly season is ramping up with Oliver Askew out of a ride and Felix Rosenqvist moving to fill his spot at Arrow McLaren SP. Plus Pato O’Ward will return to McLaren, and Antonio Felix da Costa gets a test with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

