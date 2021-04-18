2021 IndyCar Season Preview

This week’s episode: A preview of the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season with predictions, plus more on TV contracts, engines and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is sending out a request to ticket holders on their attendance ahead of this year’s Indy 500.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
