2021 IndyCar Season Preview

By
Caleb Hatch
-

This week’s episode: A preview of the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season with predictions, plus more on TV contracts, engines and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is sending out a request to ticket holders on their attendance ahead of this year’s Indy 500.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

 

