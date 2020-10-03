2021 IndyCar Schedule Released

This week’s episode: The 2021 IndyCar schedule is released with Nashville the lone new addition and COTA, Richmond and Iowa not returning. Plus we go over the latest silly season news and preview this weekend’s Harvest Grand Prix.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.