2021 IndyCar Mid-Season Grades

By
Caleb Hatch
-

This week’s episode: Our midseason letter grades for every full-time IndyCar team. Plus, the latest on the IndyCar silly season and what Chip Ganassi selling his NASCAR team could mean for IndyCar.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

