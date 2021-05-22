2021 Indy GP Recap

This week’s episode: A recap of the GMR Grand Prix won by Rinus VeeKay. Plus, the series extends its deal with title sponsor NTT, a bizarre start to practice on Thursday and our predictions for pole and who gets bumped during Indy 500 qualifying.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.