2021 Indy GP Recap

By
Caleb Hatch
-

This week’s episode: A recap of the GMR Grand Prix won by Rinus VeeKay. Plus, the series extends its deal with title sponsor NTT, a bizarre start to practice on Thursday and our predictions for pole and who gets bumped during Indy 500 qualifying.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

