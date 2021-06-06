2021 Indy 500 Recap

By
Caleb Hatch
-

This week’s episode: A recap of Helio Castroneves’ win in the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Plus, a new rumor on a possible third engine manufacturer for IndyCar.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple PodcastsSpotify or wherever you find podcasts.

