2021 Indy 500 Entry List Announced

This week’s episode: The entry list for the 2021 Indy 500 is announced, and we make our early predictions for who is bumped, who wins and dark horse picks. Also, CBS Sports could be the next TV home for IndyCar starting in 2022.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
