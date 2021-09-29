2021 Indiana Teacher of the Year finalists named

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business): The Indiana Department of Education has announced the top three finalists for the 2021 Indiana Teacher of the Year.

The IDOE says the teacher of the year program recognizes outstanding teachers across the state who are making a difference for Hoosier students. The finalists come from Fort Wayne Community Schools, Indianapolis Public Schools and Tippecanoe School Corp., which is located in Lafayette.

“We all remember the teachers who made a difference in our lives,” said Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “For most of us, the impact goes beyond the knowledge and skills they imparted and is rooted in how these teachers inspired us and believed in us.”

Indiana’s top three Teacher of the Year finalists are:

Lisa Clegg: an English language learner teacher at Northrop High School in Fort Wayne. A nine-year veteran of teaching, IDOE says Clegg is “innovative in her methodology and values student achievement both inside and outside of the classroom.”

Sarah TeKolste: a Spanish teacher at Shortridge High School in Indianapolis. The six-year veteran is a bilingual and international educator who has taught Spanish in the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma and Mid-Years programs.

Sharita Ware: an engineering and technology teacher at East Tipp Middle School in Lafayette. Ware worked in engineering and marketing before becoming a teacher and is now in her 10th year of teaching.