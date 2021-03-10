2021 Get Green Fest delayed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A popular Fort Wayne St. Patrick’s Day event will not be returning on time this year.

Despite dropping local COVID-19 case rates and the increasing availability of vaccines, the annual Get Green Fest has been postponed to October 2nd.

The Fort Wayne Firefighters union, which helps dye the St. Marys River green as part of the celebration, says while there’s “a lot of positivity in the news regarding COVID-19,” they still felt it would not be “feasible” to hold the event this month.

Last year’s event was also canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.