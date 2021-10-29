2021 Fort Wayne area Trick-or-Treat times

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The weather should be perfect for kids to go trick-or-treating this weekend.

It’ll be a bit chilly Saturday and Sunday nights, but at least there isn’t any rain in the forecast for either evening. Official trick-or-treat hours are as follows:

Roanoke, Kendallville: Saturday, 5pm to 7pm

Woodburn: Saturday, 5pm to 7:30pm

Decatur: Sunday, 5pm to 7pm

Bluffton: Sunday, 5pm to 7:30pm

Fort Wayne, Leo-Cedarville, Huntertown: Sunday, 5:30pm to 7:30pm

Huntington: Sunday, 5pm to 8pm

New Haven: Sunday, 6pm to 8pm

Remember that if you’re looking to give out candy, leave your porch light on, and if you’re going to be out and about yourself, drive extra slow in neighborhoods.

The Indiana State Police has posted a full list of Halloween safety tips you can find here.