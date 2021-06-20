2021 Detroit Recap

This week’s episode: A recap of the Detroit doubleheader races won by Marcus Ericsson and Pato O’Ward, our thoughts on the second red flag, another former F1 driver is set to join the field, an IndyCar TV contract update, more possibilities on a third and fourth engine manufacturer and a Road America preview.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.