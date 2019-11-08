2020 Three Rivers Festival Parade theme announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The past, present, and future will converge on the Three Rivers Festival Parade next year.

That’s because the theme for the 2020 Lutheran Health Network Three Rivers Festival Parade, scheduled for July 11th at 10am in downtown Fort Wayne, is called “20/20: Visions of Fort Wayne’s Past, Present, and Future.”

Festival announcers tell WOWO News the idea is based on the city’s momentum with the opening of new projects, the promise of more on the way, and a look back at the city’s history.

Every year more than 50,000 people line the streets of downtown Fort Wayne for the event, which kicks off the annual Three Rivers Festival.

Parade applications are due April 30th.